Esta es la imagen de la Luna compuesta por 100.000 fotografías

El fotógrafo espacial Andrew McCarthy compartió con sus seguidores y el mundo el resultado de su trabajo, tras unir más de 100 mil fotografías logradas por científicos alrededor del mundo, y como resultado obtuvo una de las imágenes más completas de La Luna.
Gracias a la enorme cantidad de fotografías, con las que trabajó McCarthy, se puede observar detalladamente la geografía del satélite, los volcanes y las grietas hasta los llamados flujos de lava.
El científico asegura que “Los colores que ves son reales, causados por variaciones en la composición del regolito”
My first lunar image of 2020 is also one of my most detailed. This is a blend of around 100k photos, which allowed me to sharpen the image and overcome some of the fuzzing caused by our turbulent atmosphere. The colors you see are real, caused by variations in the composition of the regolith. This first quarter moon also is one of the best for showing crater detail, as the long shadows long the terminator really make the details pop. . If you'd like a print, I have them available in various styles as well as the full size file for download to take to a printer of your choice. Check the link in my bio if interested. Thank you for your support, it helps me continue to bring you these images. . . . . . #nightsky #ig_nightphotography #astrophotography #universetoday #nightscape #fs_longexpo #longexpoelite #rsa_night #starrynight #milkywaygalaxy #stargazing #skymasters #longexposure_shots #astrophoto #nightimages #milkywaychasers #nightshooters #natgeospace #night_shooterz #ig_astrophotography #longexpo #nightscaper #visitsacramento #sacigers #meadeinstruments #opteam #selenophile #space #astronomy #mysacramento