Inglaterra rendido ante Luis Díaz: Owen, Crouch, Ferdinand y más elogios

"He made a massive impact but I don't like this question because the next story is 'Diogo Jota was the problem.' That is not true. We had 11 problems in the first half but we needed fresh legs." #awlive [lfc] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 3, 2022

"He's been special. We've helped him as much as we can. We've tried to get him up to speed. He is a special player, he fits us perfectly with his will to win." #awlive [lfc] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 3, 2022

Owen: "I've never seen a guy come in and hit the ground running like him. To pick up the way Liverpool play straight away like he has is incredible. And now there is no question about it, he's a starter." — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 3, 2022

Rio Ferdinand: "Diaz was the difference maker. His ability to go one vs one. He came on and was mesmeric. His dribbling, how he unnerves defenders, his trickery. He's a fabulous player and one of - if not the - signing of the season for me." — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 3, 2022