El Pulso del Fútbol, 22 de octubre de 2024

Milan (Italy), 21/10/2024.- AC Milan'Äôs Rafael Leao (L) and Joaquin Seys of Club Brugge in action during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between AC Miland and Club Brugge, in Milan, Italy, 22 October 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Italia) EFE/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO / DANIEL DAL ZENNARO ( EFE )