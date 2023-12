El Pulso del Fútbol, 8 de diciembre de 2023

Miami (Usa), 09/12/2023.- (from L) Paraguayan soccer player Roque Santa Cruz, CONMEBOL's competition director Fred Nantes, CONCACAF's Chief Football Competitions Officer Carlos Fernandez, Former Mexican soccer player Jorge Campos and Argentine former soccer player Javier Zanetti attend the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group stage draw ceremony celebrated in Miami, Florida, USA, 07 December 2023. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH ( EFE )