El Pulso del Fútbol, 6 de octubre de 2023

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 05: Sergio Romero of Boca Juniors celebrates after winning in the penalty shoot out and qualifying to the final following the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 semi-final second leg match between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors at Allianz Parque on October 05, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) / Alexandre Schneider