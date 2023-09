El Pulso del Fútbol, 01 de septiembre de 2023

Sao Paulo's forward Luciano (L), Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez (C), and midfielder Wellington Rato react after losing against Liga de Quito in the penalty shoot-out of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals second leg football match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Ecuador's Liga de Quito at the Morumbi stadiumn, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 31, 2023. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images) / NELSON ALMEIDA