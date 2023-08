El Pulso del Fútbol, 2 de agosto de 2023

Deportivo Pereira's forward Angelo Rodriguez (C) celebrates with defender Carlos Ramirez after scoring a goal during the Copa Libertadores group stage first leg football match between Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira, Colombia, on April 5, 2023. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images) / JOAQUIN SARMIENTO