El Pulso del Fútbol, 24 de julio de 2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: (L-R) Daniela Caracas, Carolina Arias, Ivonne Chacon, Linda Caicedo, Monica Ramos and Jorelyn Carabali of Colombia poses during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) / Cameron Spencer - FIFA