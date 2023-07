El Pulso del Fútbol, 13 de julio de 2023

Independiente Medellin's defender Jhon Palacios gestures after the end of the Copa Sudamericana round of 32 knockout play-offs first leg football match between Colombia's Independiente Medellin and Argentina's San Lorenzo at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Freddy BUILES / AFP) (Photo by FREDDY BUILES/AFP via Getty Images) / FREDDY BUILES