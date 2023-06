El Pulso del Fútbol, 29 de junio de 2023

Players of Independiente Santa Fe react after the end of the Copa Sudamericana group stage second leg football match between Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe and Brazil's Goias at the Nemesio Camacho "El Campin" stadium in Bogota on June 28, 2023. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images) / JUAN BARRETO