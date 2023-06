El Pulso del Fútbol, 28 de junio de 2023

TOPSHOT - Atletico Nacional's defender Cristian Devenish (L) and Patronato's forward Enzo Diaz fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores group stage second leg football match between Colombia's Atletico Nacional and Argentina's Patronato, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Fredy BUILES / AFP) (Photo by FREDY BUILES/AFP via Getty Images) / FREDY BUILES