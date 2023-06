El Pulso del Fútbol, 21 de junio de 2023

GELSENKIRCHEN - (LR) Luis Diaz of Colombia scored the 0-1, Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jamal Musiala of Germany during the friendly international match between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena on June 20, 2023 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany . AP | Dutch Height | BART STOUTJESDYK (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) / ANP