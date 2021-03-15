Premios Óscar 2021: La película ‘Mank’ lidera con 10 nominaciones
En segundo lugar de nominados hubo empate entre seis películas con siete nombramientos.
‘Mank’, un drama biográfico sobre el guionista de Hollywood Herman J. Mankiewicz, lidera la carrera por los premios Óscar con 10 de las nominaciones reveladas el lunes.
Seis películas empataron en segundo lugar con seis nominaciones cada una: ‘El padre’, ‘Judas y el mesías negro’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘El sonido del metal’ y ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’.
Los Óscar se entregarán en Hollywood el 25 de abril y este es el listado completo de los nominados:
Mejor película:
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor director:
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz protagónica:
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actor protagónico:
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Maria Bakalova, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’
- Glenn Close, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’
- Olivia Colman, ‘The Father’
- Amanda Seyfried, ‘Mank’’
- Yuh-Jung Youn, ‘Minari’
Mejor fotografía:
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película internacional:
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- Better Days (China)
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Australia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Suecia)
Película de animación:
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Diseño de vestuario:
- ‘Emma’
- ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
- ‘Mank’
- ‘Mulan’
- ‘Pinocchio’
Mejor documental:
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The mole agent
- My octopus teacher
- Time
Mejor cortometraje documental:
- Colette
- A concerto is a conversation
- Do not split
- Hunger Ward
- A love song for Latasha
Maquillaje y peinado:
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Mejor canción original:
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Diseño de producción:
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Mank
- News of the world
- Tenet
Mejor edición:
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Guión original:
- ‘Da 5 Bloods’
- ‘Mank’
- ‘Minari’
- ‘News of the World’
- ‘Soul’
Guión adaptado:
- ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’
- ‘The Father’
- ‘Nomadland’
- ‘One Night in Miami’
- ‘The White Tiger’
Mejores efectos especiales:
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Mejor película corta de animación:
- ‘Burrow’
- ‘Genius Loci’
- ‘If Anything Happens I Love You’
- ‘Opera’
- ‘Yes People’
Mejor película corta de acción real:
- ‘Feeling Through’
- ‘The Letter Room’
- ‘The Present’
- ‘Two Distant Strangers’
- ‘White Eye’
Mejor banda sonora:
- ‘Da 5 Bloods’
- ‘Mank’
- ‘Minari’
- ‘News of the World’
