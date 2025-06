Rusia atacó con misiles a la ciudad de Dnipró, al oriente de Ucrania

KYIV (Ukraine), 24/06/2025.- Local people carry their things from damaged flats at the site of a rocket strike on a five-storey residential building on 23 June, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 June 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Nine people died and more than 38 were injured in Kyiv after Russia launched a large-scale combined attack with at least 16 missiles and 352 drones across Ukraine on 23 June 2025, according to the State Emergency Service. (Rusia, Ucrania, Kiev) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO / SERGEY DOLZHENKO ( EFE )