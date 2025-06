Trump tomará una decisión referente a Irán en dos semanas

WASHINGTON (United States), 19/06/2025.- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivers remarks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2025. Leavitt relayed that President Trump is giving Iran two weeks to negotiate before he makes the decision of whether or not to join Israel's military campaign against Iran's nuclear program. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / SHAWN THEW ( EFE )