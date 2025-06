Canadá “ajustará” aranceles a Estados Unidos si no hay acuerdo en julio

KANANASKIS (Canada), 17/06/2025.- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a closing press conference marking the end of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, 17 June 2025. World leaders are gathering from 15 to 17 June 2025 for the annual G7 Summit. EFE/EPA/SPENCER COLBY / SPENCER COLBY ( EFE )