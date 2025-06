Caso Weinstein: se anula juicio por caso de abuso sexual del exproductor

New York (United States), 12/06/2025.- Former US film producer Harvey Weinstein (C) appears at Manhattan Criminal Court with his lawyers Diana Fabi Sampson (L) and John Esposito (R) for his retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in New York City, New York, 12 June 2025, a day after a partial verdict was reached in the trial. Weinstein was found guilty on 11 June of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley and not guilty of sexually assaulting former model Kaja Sokola. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the third count of rape and continues to deliberate on 12 June. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JEFFERSON SIEGEL / POOL / JEFFERSON SIEGEL / POOL ( EFE )