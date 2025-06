Harvey Weinstein fue hallado culpable de un caso de agresión sexual de 2006

NEW YORK (United States), 11/06/2025.- Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in the courtroom as a jury continues to deliberate the evidence in the case against him, in which he is facing two counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count of third-degree rape, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 11 June 2025. Weinstein was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in April 2024 and Weinstein is now being retried on the charges. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/CURTIS MEANS / POOL / CURTIS MEANS / POOL ( EFE )