Secretaría de Cultura anuncia eventos conmemorativos por el mes del orgullo LGBT+

WASHINGTON (United States), 07/06/2025.- Members of the Love Chorus march carrying a 1,000 foot long Rainbow banner during the World Pride 2025 parade in Washington, DC, USA, 07 June 2025. World Pride 2025 is an international LGBTQ+ celebration held in Washington, D.C. from May 23 to June 8. It marks the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations in the city and features a variety of events, parades, and cultural programs. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / SHAWN THEW ( EFE )