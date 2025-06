Ucrania ataca puente que une a Crimea y Rusia

- (Ukriane), 03/06/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on 03 June 2025 shows people looking at damages caused by an explosion at the Crimea bridge. The SBU on 03 June 2025 said it had conducted a special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge underwater. SBU agents mined the supports of the bridge and activated the first explosive device early 03 June. Traffic on Crimea bridge was temporarily suspended, Russian authorities said. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN SECURITY SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / UKRAINIAN SECURITY SERVICE / HANDOUT ( EFE )