15 municipios de Boyacá quedaron sin gas por daño en tubería: TGI explica situación actual

LONDON (United Kingdom), 21/05/2025.- A gas ring burns inside a home in London, Britain, 21 May 2025. According to the Office of National Statistics, the UK annual inflation rate has risen to 3.5 percent in April 2025, the highest level in more than a year, driven by sharp rises in household bills, and higher food, vehicle duty and airfare costs. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL / NEIL HALL ( EFE )