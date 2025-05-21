Giro de Italia

Etapa 11 Giro de Italia 2025 EN VIVO: Siga a los colombianos entre Viareggio-Castelnovo ne’ Monti

Egan Bernal, busca retomar su posición dentro de los 10 mejores en la clasificación general.

VIAREGGIO (Italy), 21/05/2025.- (R-L) Italian rider Lorenzo FortunatoÂ of XDS Astana Team wearing the best climber&#039;s blue jersey, Danish rider Mads Pedersen of Team Lidl - Trek wearing the points classification leader&#039;s cyclamen jersey, Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates XRG wearing the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey and Spanish rider Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates XRG wearing the best young rider&#039;s white jersey, wait for the depature of the 11th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia cycling tour, over 186km from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne&#039; Monti, Italy, 21 May 2025. (Ciclismo, Italia) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

VIAREGGIO (Italy), 21/05/2025.- (R-L) Italian rider Lorenzo FortunatoÂ of XDS Astana Team wearing the best climber's blue jersey, Danish rider Mads Pedersen of Team Lidl - Trek wearing the points classification leader's cyclamen jersey, Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates XRG wearing the overall leader's pink jersey and Spanish rider Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates XRG wearing the best young rider's white jersey, wait for the depature of the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling tour, over 186km from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti, Italy, 21 May 2025. (Ciclismo, Italia) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO / LUCA ZENNARO (EFE)

Diego Felipe Chávez Duarte

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

Caracol Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Ciudades

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad