Etapa 11 Giro de Italia 2025 EN VIVO: Siga a los colombianos entre Viareggio-Castelnovo ne’ Monti

VIAREGGIO (Italy), 21/05/2025.- (R-L) Italian rider Lorenzo FortunatoÂ of XDS Astana Team wearing the best climber's blue jersey, Danish rider Mads Pedersen of Team Lidl - Trek wearing the points classification leader's cyclamen jersey, Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates XRG wearing the overall leader's pink jersey and Spanish rider Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates XRG wearing the best young rider's white jersey, wait for the depature of the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling tour, over 186km from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti, Italy, 21 May 2025. (Ciclismo, Italia) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO / LUCA ZENNARO ( EFE )