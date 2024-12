En 40% aumentaron ventas en Provenza. Hay expectativa con los locales que abrirá Karolg G

People are pictured at a bar at the Provenza area in Medellin, Colombia on September 19, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. - Medellin left behind its strict quarantine and began to ease restrictive measures against the new coronavirus, mainly aimed at relaunching the commerce. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images) / JOAQUIN SARMIENTO