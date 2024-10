Joven promesa del fútbol colombiano fue adquirido por los dueños del Manchester City

🚨🇨🇴 EXCL: City Football Group have agreed deal to sign 2006 born winger John Edwin Montaño.



Agreement worth $3m add-ons included plus 20% sell-on clause.



U20 Colombian talent will travel soon to Manchester for medical tests… then he will play for Lommel from January. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/VxhjLvnEz1