Así quedaron Nairo y los colombianos en la general tras la etapa 7 de La Vuelta a España

CORDOBA, SPAIN - AUGUST 23: Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Movistar competes during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 7 a 180.5km stage from Archidona to Cordoba / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2024 in Cordoba, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) / Dario Belingheri