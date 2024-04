La tragedia yibutiana que expone la peor ruta migratoria del mundo

GODORYA, DJIBOUTI - JANUARY 19: An Ethopian ID document discarded by a migrant as they boarded a trafficker's boat is seen on January 19, 2024 in Godorya, Djibouti. The recent attacks on commercial ships by Yemen's Houthi rebel group, which have prompted a series of air strikes by the United States and its allies in response, have not just imperilled a vital shipping route, but also the popular "Eastern Route" for migrants heading from Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia, via Djibouti and the Bab al-Mandab Strait that connects the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea. The strait is also a heavily trafficked shipping route on the way to the Suez Canal. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images) / Luke Dray