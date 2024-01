EE.UU. designa a los rebeldes hutíes de Yemen como 'terroristas'

Yemeni Huthi-affiliated security forces stand guard during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Huthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa on January 5, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. Heavy air strikes pounded rebel-held cities in Yemen early on January 12, 2024, the Huthi rebels' official media and AFP correspondents said. The capital Sanaa, Hodeida and Saada were all targeted, the Huthis' official media said, blaming "American aggression with British participation". (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images) / MOHAMMED HUWAIS