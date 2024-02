Las calles de Europa se llenan de tractores tras aumento en marchas de agricultores

Brussels (Belgium), 01/02/2024.- Farmers sit atop an agricultural machinery during a protest near the European Parliament on the sidelines of a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 01 February 2024. Several hundred tractors are expected to converge on Brussels on the sidelines of a European leaders' summit on 01 February, the Walloon Federation of Agriculture (FWA) announced. Farmers are protesting to highlight their declining incomes, overly complex legislation and administrative overload. The discontent among farmers, initially sparked in France, has spilled over into several European countries, including Belgium, particularly in the Walloon region. (Protestas, Bélgica, Francia, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS / OLIVIER MATTHYS ( EFE )