Por alto oleaje, se represan migrantes en Necoclí

Stranded migrants, mostly from Venezuela, get on a boat in the Colombian port town of Necocli, to cross into neighbouring Panama to continue their journey towards the United States, on October 11, 2022. - Thousands of US-bound migrants, mostly from Venezuela, remain stranded in Necocli as they wait for boats to cross them into neighbouring Panama to continue they dangerous journey north. (Photo by Danilo GOMEZ / AFP) (Photo by DANILO GOMEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / DANILO GOMEZ