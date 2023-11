Interpol alerta de crisis de seguridad por delincuencia transnacional

Vienna (Austria), 27/11/2023.- Juergen Stock, Secretary General of the International Criminal Police Organization INTERPOL, attends the opening press conference for the 91st Interpol General Assembly in Vienna, Austria, 27 November 2023. The 91st Interpol General Assembly will take place in Vienna from 28 November until 01 December 2023. (Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA / CHRISTIAN BRUNA ( EFE )