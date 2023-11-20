Aqui estan los ganadores de los premios Billboard de la Música 2023
Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Drake, SZA y Miley Cyrus, son los grandes triunfadores.
Los prestigiosos reconocimientos que entrega la popular revista Billboard, se celebraban en la madrugada de este lunes 20 de noviembre en EE UU y han acabado repartiendo honores entre muchos y muy diferentes artistas como Morgan Wallen (11), Taylor Swift (10), Drake (5), SZA (4), Miley Cyrus (3), Bad Bunny (3), Beyoncé (3) y Karol G (2).
Karol G Fue una de las grandes estrellas de la noche y lo ratificó con su actuación en la que combinó varios de sus hits, incluyendo Qlona, además de un tema inédito que será su colaboración para el inminente disco de Kali Uchis “Labios mordidos” que saldrá esta semana.
Karol G Inició su presentación fuera de serie, sobre el agua vestida con pantalones Cargo blancos y un top de bikini blanco mientras cantaba QLONA.
Esta es la lista de ganadores de los premios Billboard a la música 2023:
Top Artista
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
Top Artista Revelación
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Peso Pluma
- Zach Bryan (PREMIO)
Top Artista masculino
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen (PREMIO)
- The Weeknd
- Zach Bryan
Top Artista femenina
- Beyoncé
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
Top Grupo/Dúo
- Eslabon Armado
- Fifty Fifty
- Fuerza Regida (PREMIO)
- Grupo Frontera
- Metallica
Top Artista Billboard 200
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
Top Artista Hot 100
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
Top Compositor Hot 100
- Ashley Gorley
- Jack Antonoff
- SZA
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
- Zach Bryan
Top Productor Hot 100
- Jack Antonoff
- Joey Moi (PREMIO)
- Metro Boomin
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Artista con más canciones streaming
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen (PREMIO)
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Artista con más canciones radiadas
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
- The Weeknd
Top Artista con más ventas en canciones
- Jason Aldean
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- Oliver Anthony Music
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
Top Artista Billboard Global 200
- Bad Bunny
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
- The Weeknd
Top Artista Billboard Global (Solo EEUU)
- Bad Bunny
- Ed Sheeran
- NewJeans
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
- The Weeknd
Top Artista R&B
- Beyoncé
- Chris Brown
- Rihanna
- SZA (PREMIO)
- The Weeknd
Top Artista R&B masculino
- Chris Brown
- Miguel
- The Weeknd (PREMIO)
Top Artista R&B femenina
- Beyoncé
- Rihanna
- SZA (PREMIO)
Top Artista R&B de gira
- Beyoncé (PREMIO)
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Top Artista Rap
- 21 Savage
- Drake (PREMIO)
- Lil Baby
- Metro Boomin
- Travis Scott
Top Artista Rap masculino
- 21 Savage
- Drake (PREMIO)
- Travis Scott
Top Artista Rap femenina
- Doja Cat
- Ice Spice
- Nicki Minaj (PREMIO)
Top Artista Rap de gira
- 50 Cent
- Drake (PREMIO)
- Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Top Artista Country
- Hailey Zimmerman
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen (PREMIO)
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Artista Country masculino
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen (PREMIO)
- Zach Bryan
Top Artista Country femenina
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Taylor Swift (PREMIO)
Top Dúo/Grupo Country
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band (PREMIO)
Top Artista Country de gira
- George Strait
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen (PREMIO)
Top Artista Rock
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Stephen Sanchez
- Steve Lacy
- Zach Bryan (PREMIO)
Top Grupo/Dúo Rock
- Arctic Monkeys (PREMIO)
- Foo Fighters
- Metallica
Top Artista Rock de gira
- Coldplay (PREMIO)
- Depeche Mode
- Elton John
Top Artista Latinx
- Bad Bunny (PREMIO)
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Top Artista latino masculino
- Bad Bunny (PREMIO)
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Artista latina femenina
- Karol G (PREMIO)
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Top Grupo/Duo latino
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida (PREMIO)
- Grupo Frontera
Top Artista latino de gira
- Daddy Yankee
- Karol G (PREMIO)
- RBD
Top Artista Global K-Pop
- Jimin
- NewJeans (PREMIO)
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE
Top Artista K-Pop de gira
- BLACKPINK (PREMIO)
- SUGA
- TWICE
Top Artista Afrobeats
- Burna Boy (PREMIO)
- Libianca
- Rema
- Tems
- Wizkid
Top Artista Dance/Electrónica
- Beyoncé (PREMIO)
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Drake
- Tiësto
Top Artista Cristiano
- Brandon Lake
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Lauren Daigle (PREMIO)
- Phil Wickham
Top Artista Gospel
- CeCe Winans
- Elevation Worship
- Kanye West (PREMIO)
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
Top Disco Billboard 200
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time (PREMIO)
- SZA, SOS
- Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top Banda Sonora
- Barbie: The Album (PREMIO)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
- ELVIS
- Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Top Gun: Maverick
Top Disco R&B
- Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
- Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
- SZA, SOS (PREMIO)
Top Disco Rap
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss (PREMIO)
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Lil Baby, It’s Only Me
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- Travis Scott, UTOPIA
Top Disco Country
- Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
- Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time (PREMIO)
- Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
- Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Disco Rock
- HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
- Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
- Noah Kahan, Stick Season
- Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
- Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak (PREMIO)
Top Disco Latino
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti (PREMIO)
- Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
- Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS
Top Disco K-Pop Album
- Jimin, FACE
- NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
- Stray Kids, 5-STAR (PREMIO)
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Top Disco Dance/Electrónica
- Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE (PREMIO)
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
- Kim Petras, Feed the Beast
- Tiësto, DRIVE
Top Disco Cristiano
- Anne Wilson, My Jesus (PREMIO)
- Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
- CAIN, Rise Up
- Elevation Worship, LION
- Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Top Disco Gospel
- Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
- Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One (PREMIO)
- Tye Tribbett, All Things New
- Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
- Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)
Top Canción Hot 100
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” (PREMIO)
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Canción más streameada
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” (PREMIO)
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Canción más radiada
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” (PREMIO)
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”
Top Canción más vendida
- Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”
- Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”
- Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
- Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” (PREMIO)
Top Colaboración
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’” (PREMIO)
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Canción Billboard Global 200
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” (PREMIO)
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Canción Billboard Global (Solo EE UU)
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” (PREMIO)
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Canción R&B
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miguel, “Sure Thing”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
- SZA, “Kill Bill” (PREMIO)
- SZA, “Snooze”
Top Canción Rap
- Coi Leray, “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” (PREMIO)
- Gunna, “fukumean”
- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
- Toosii, “Favorite Song”
Top Canción Country
- Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
- Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” (PREMIO)
- Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Canción Rock
- Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
- Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
- Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” (PREMIO)
Top Canción Latina
- Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” (PREMIO)
- Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Top Canción Global K-Pop
- Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”
- Jimin, “Like Crazy”
- Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven” (PREMIO)
- NewJeans, “Ditto”
- NewJeans, “OMG”
Top Canción Afrobeat
- Ayra Starr, “Rush”
- Libianca, “People”
- Oxlade, “KU LO SA”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down” (PREMIO)
- Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”
Top Canción Dance/ Electrónica
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)” (PREMIO)
- Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”
- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35″
Top Canción Cristiana
- Brandon Lake, “Gratitude” (PREMIO)
- Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”
- for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”
- Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”
- Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”
Top Canción Gospel
- CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God” (PREMIO)
- Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”
- Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”
- Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”