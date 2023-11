MinInterior pide al ELN que libere todos los secuestrados

Family and friends of Liverpool's Colombian forward Luis Diaz take part in a demostration to ask for the release of Diaz's father in Barrancas, La Guajira department, Colombia on November 5, 2023. Colombia said Friday the ELN guerrilla group will release the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz, whom it abducted five days ago as it engaged in peace talks with Bogota. Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco told reporters that ELN representatives at the negotiations had indicated to government counterparts "that he will be released." He added that "a safe area will have to be agreed" upon for the handover to happen. (Photo by Lismari Machado / AFP) (Photo by LISMARI MACHADO/AFP via Getty Images) / LISMARI MACHADO