Primer ministro de Israel: “Hamás será derrotado y Gaza será diferente”

Gaza (---), 30/10/2023.- Palestinians walk among the rubble of destroyed residential buildings following Israeli air strikes on Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, in Gaza City, 30 October 2023. The IDF struck over 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to 'expand ground operations' in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on 30 October. More than 8,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER / MOHAMMED SABER ( EFE )