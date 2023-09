Presidente Petro rechaza violencia contra la revista Semana

New York (United States), 18/09/2023.- Colombia's President Gustavo Petro speaks during a high-level meeting of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) summit on the sidelines of this week'Äôs General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 September 2023. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ / MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ ( EFE )