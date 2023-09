Libia arresta 8 personas acusadas de responsabilidad en inundaciones

Derna (Libyan Arab Jamahiriya), 16/09/2023.- Rescuers carry bodies of victims who died after Storm Daniel swept across eastern Libya, before burying the victims in mass graves, in the port city of Derna, eastern Libya, 16 September 2023. Unprecedented floods struck Libya after Mediterranean Storm Daniel made landfall on 10 September. Intense rainfall from the storm in the country's eastern region caused the collapse of two dams south of the city of Derna, sweeping away entire neighborhoods. The death toll has surpassed 11,000 and over 34,000 people have been displaced across the country. The flooding exacerbated Libya's needs, where 800,000 people are reported in need of humanitarian assistance, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said. (Inundaciones, tormenta, Libia) EFE/EPA/STRINGER / STRINGER ( EFE )