Vuelta a España: La etapa 11 vuelve a tener un final en ascenso

CARAVACA DE LA CRUZ, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Edward Planckaert of Belgium, Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck - Green points jersey, Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo-Visma - Red Leader Jersey, Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious, João Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates, Nico Denz of Germany, Aleksandr Vlasov of Russia and Team BORA - Hansgrohe, Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal - Quick Step and Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team compete in the chase group during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023, Stage 9 a 184,5 stage from Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca 1089m / #UCIWT / on September 03, 2023 in Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) / Tim de Waele