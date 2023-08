Atentado contra el fiscal Francisco Barbosa es un ‘cuento chimbo’: Antonio García

The first commander of the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN), Antonio Garcia, speaks to the press during the document signing ceremony with the Colombian Government after announcing new peace talks, in Caracas, on October 4, 2022. - Colombia's government and a delegation from the National Liberation Army (ELN) leftist guerrillas announced on Tuesday they would next month restart peace talks suspended since 2019. ELN commander Antonio Garcia read out a statement in Caracas stating that the two parties would re-establish "the dialogue process after the first week of November 2022" with Venezuela, Cuba and Norway acting as guarantors for the talks. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / YURI CORTEZ