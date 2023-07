UE señaló que Colombia está dentro de los países con más solicitudes de asilo de región

MEDYKA, POLAND - FEBRUARY 28: A lone suitcase at the Medyka border crossing on February 28, 2022, in Medyka, Poland. It takes Ukrainians two to three days to reach the Medyka border crossing and the caravan of cars to get there stretches over 40 kilometers of road. This crossing is one of the most crowded on the border because it is possible to cross it on foot. Ukraine has so far confirmed the death of more than 3,000 people and some 150,000 people have already crossed the border into Poland. Most of them are women and children as the Ukrainian government prohibits men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving. Russia has already entered Ukraine from several flanks according to the Ukrainian military. The President of the country, Volodymir Zelenski, has shown himself this Sunday 27, open to dialogue with Russia, but has refused to do so in Belarus, considering this country an accomplice of the invasion they are suffering. (Photo By Alejandro Martinez Velez/Europa Press via Getty Images) / Europa Press News