A sus 45 años, así luce la inolvidable “Rose” de ‘Titanic’
La actriz británica saltó a la fama a sus 22 años con este protagónico.
El naufragio más famoso del cine catapultó la carrera de Kate Winslet, quien ya venía trabajando en la pantalla grande desde 1994 en cintas como ‘Hamlet’, pero su protagónico en 'Titanic' la convirtió en una de las actrices más reconocidas de Hollywood.
Pese a que después de su papel en la famosa película del director James Cameron, Winslet ha trabajado en otras producciones a lo largo de su trayectoria profesional; sin embargo, ninguno ha tenido el mismo éxito de “Rose”.
La actriz no fue la única que se volvió famosa con ‘Titanic’, pues Leonardo DiCaprio, quien fue el otro protagonista interpretando a “Jack Dawson”, también se volvió una súper estrella de Hollywood.
La historia de amor que protagonizaron un joven de clase baja y una dama de la alta sociedad a bordo de un barco transatlántico que se hundió, fue una de las más vistas en el mundo, pues ‘Titanic’ ostentó por varios años el récord de ser la película más taquillera de toda la historia del cine. En 2010 fue superada por ‘Avatar’.
Winslet ha cosechado a lo largo de su carrera un Oscar, cuatro Globos de Oro, tres Premios Bafta, un Emmy y un Grammy, entre otros galardones.
A sus 45 años sigue tan bella como en 1997 cuando interpretó a la joven “Rose”, quien sobrevivió al naufragio gracias al sacrificio por amor que hizo “Jack”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@vanityfair Little did Kate Winslet know in 2011 that playing an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer in the film "Contagion" and shadowing CDC epidemiologists as research for the role would pay off in spades less than a decade later. Full story at the link in bio. Photograph by @jasonbellphoto for V.F. March 2015.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@lancomeofficial “As long as you have an inner belief in yourself, the manifestation of that is confidence, and from that comes strength.” Kate Winslet knows how important it is to love who you are. When do you feel truly confident? Dare to #LiveYourStrength with Advanced Génifique Youth Activating serum. #Lancome #AdvancedGenifique #skincare
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@tiff_net Announcing the recipient of our TIFF Tribute Actor Award: the remarkable Kate Winslet. 🏆 . With a vibrant and varied career, Kate Winslet has captivated audiences with award-winning performances in SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, THE READER, REVOLUTIONARY ROAD, and STEVE JOBS. . This September, you can catch Kate Winslet and co-star Saoirse Ronan in Francis Lee’s much-anticipated film AMMONITE. . Winslet will also be honoured as part of our TIFF Tribute Awards, an annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s year-round programmes and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. . Her film and television presence continues to entertain and inspire audiences, making her one of the most respected actors of her generation. . What’s your favourite Kate Winslet performance? . . . . #katewinslet #actor #womeninfilm #titanic #senseandsensibility #eternalsunshineofthespotlessmind #mildredpierce #revolutionaryroad #thereader #ammonite #stevejobs
