Freddie Mercury volvió a ser tendencia con video inédito

Uno de los cantantes más emblemáticos fue Freddie Mercury, vocalista de la éxitosa banda ‘Queen’, quien falleció el 24 de noviembre de 1991.
Sin duda alguna, Freddie sigue siendo un ícono musical marcando generación tras generación, tanto así, que recientemente se conoció un video que ha hecho emocionar a todos sus fanáticos en todo el mundo.
La publicación circuló por redes sociales y ha sido compartida por cientos de usuarios. En la grabación aparece el cantante junto al resto de los integrantes de la banda en una fiesta.
El video fue grabado durante la celebración por el lanzamiento del sencillo ‘One Vision’, el cual fue grabado en 1985 e hizo parte del álbum ‘Kind of Magic’.
💥 The One Vision Release Party 💥 👉 Freddie having fun with his friends is one of the best things there is and a song like One Vision definitely deserves a big party! 🎊 I hope you enjoy this footage, cause we’re so blessed with it. Just look at how adorable they are ❤️ 💿 Queen was inspired to write this by their Live Aid appearance in 1985 - millions of people sharing one vision of a better world. When the band was approached to perform at Live Aid, they were in a rut and reticent to appear. But after their show-stopping performance, they re-entered the studio with renewed energy. They were back in Munich (a place they had previously hit trouble during the Hot Space sessions), but this time spent a lot of time working in the studio, not being distracted by drugs or other distractions - unlike the earlier sessions. 🎙 All four band members helped writing this. Most Queen songs were written separately, mostly out of a desire to keep writing credits to themselves - Brian May has often hinted in interviews that he was quite possessive of his own songs. But this also made sure their songs didn't all sound alike. The idea of writing a song together came from Freddie. He rang the other three members and asked them to come to the studio, where the writing and recording sessions were taped 🎶