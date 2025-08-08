Feria de las Flores 2025: cambios en horarios de desfiles y novedades en movilidad

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 07: People take part in the parade 'La Feria de Las Flores' recognized as Colombia's cultural heritage in Medellin on August 07, 2023. The most anticipated event is the parade of silleteros, in which the peasants carry flower arrangements on their backs with aesthetic allusions, political denunciation, It must have a weight between 50 to 70 kilos. Families do not sleep to make their chairs 24 hours before the parade and thus bring the freshest and most colorful flowers possible, these same flowers that they planted in the previous 7 months, exhibiting them in a parade in the city of Medellin. (Photo by Jorge Calle/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu