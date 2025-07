Anulan acuerdo de culpabilidad del autor intelectual de los ataques del 11 de septiembre en NY

This photo obtained 01 March, 2003, shows, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged organizer of the September 11, 2001, attacks, shortly after his capture. US officials investigating the murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl now believe he was personally slain by Mohammed. The Journal reported 21 October, 2003, that White House administration officials had developed credible, corroborated information that Mohammed was "directly involved" in Pearl's murder. Pearl was kidnapped on January 23 last year in the Pakistani city of Karachi where he was investigating Islamic militancy. A scratchy video of Pearl's throat being cut was delivered to the US consulate on February 21. It took until May 2002 to find his remains. AFP PHOTO/HO (Photo by HO / AFP)