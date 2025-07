Estados Unidos retira el beneficio que impedía la deportación a 70.000 hondureños y nicaragüenses

LOS ANGELES (United States), 05/07/2025.- (FILE) A protester is arrested during protests sparked by immigration raids in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 June 2025 (reissued 05 July 2025). ?Since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, his administration has launched a mass deportation campaign — the largest in U.S. history — restoring and expanding controversial immigration policies. According to data from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), as of 15 June 2025, more than 56,000 immigrants were in ICE detention — the highest number since 2019 — with 71.7 percent of them having no criminal record. The sharp increase in detentions, up from 39,000 in January 2025, particularly of non-criminal migrants, has triggered major protests in cities such as Los Angeles and New York. (Protestas, Nueva York, Siracusa) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER / ALLISON DINNER ( EFE )