Standard and Poors, bajaron la calificación al país de BB+ a BB y mantiene la perspectiva negativa

The headquarters of Standard and Poors in New York. Standard & Poor's (S&P) is a United States-based financial services company. It is a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies that publishes financial research and analysis on stocks and bonds. It is well known for the stock market indexes, the US-based S&P 500, the Australian S&P/ASX 200, the Canadian S&P/TSX, the Italian S&P/MIB and India's S&P CNX Nifty. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images) / James Leynse