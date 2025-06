El cabecilla de Pacificadores de Samaná, alias ‘Fantasma’ tiene un amplio prontuario criminal

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 16: A view of police checkpoint in Ciudad Bolivar, one of the slums with the highest rates of urban violence in Bogota, Colombia on October 16, 2024. Clan del Golfo and Tren de Aragua are quietly battling for control in Bogota, where communities like Ciudad Bolivar and Bosa feel the daily impact. Armed groups like the FARC dissidents and ELN fuel violence, targeting young leaders and disrupting neighborhoods. Despite police efforts, fear persists. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu