Petro retirará Consulta Popular si se aprueba la reforma laboral aprobada en la Cámara

Bogota (Colombia), 08/06/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Colombia shows Colombian President Gustavo Petro giving a speech on the attack against Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, in Bogota, Colombia, 07 June 2025. Uribe Turbay, one of the presidential hopefuls of the pro-Uribe Democratic Center party, was shot and injured in an attack during a campaign rally in Bogota. EFE/EPA/Presidency of Colombia / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / Presidency of Colombia / HANDOUT ( EFE )