Israel bombardeó masivamente el sur de Beirut en Líbano

BEIRUT (Lebanon), 05/06/2025.- Smoke and flames rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Dahieh district in southern Beirut, Lebanon, 05 June 2025. The Israel army stated the renewed strikes in the southern suburb of Beirut were carried out against alleged Hezbollah Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) targets established in civilian neighborhoods. (Líbano, Hizbulá/Hezbolá) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH / WAEL HAMZEH ( EFE )