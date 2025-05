Empresas anticipan temporada navideña ante incertidumbre arancelaria

Wuhan (China), 23/05/2025.- A worker prepares containers from a cargo ship for offloading to trucks at Yangluo Port during an organized press trip in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 23 May 2025. Yangluo Port, located on the north bank of the Yangtze River in eastern Wuhan, is a key deep-water port with depths ranging from 7 to 15 meters. It is the largest container hub along the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River, serving as a vital 'gateway to the sea' for central and western China. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI / ALEX PLAVEVSKI ( EFE )