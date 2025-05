Guerra en Ucrania: proponen ampliar canje de presos y liberar civiles

- (Ukraine), 25/05/2025.- Ukrainian servicemen meet with their relatives after they were released from Russian captivity, at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, 25 May 2025, amid the Russian invasion. In the third and last stage of the '1000-for-1000' exchange agreement, 303 Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine. The agreement was reached after recent Russia-Ukraine talks held in Turkey. (Rusia, Turquía, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STRINGER / STRINGER ( EFE )