Así fue la reunión entre Trump y Ramaphosa en la Casa Blanca

WASHINGTON (United States), 21/05/2025.- US President Donald Trump (R) holds up news articles related to violence in South Africa during a meeting with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (L), in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 May 2025. Ramaphosa’s visit comes one week after Trump claimed there is an on-going genocide in South Africa and granted refugee status to 59 Afrikaners. (Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / JIM LO SCALZO ( EFE )